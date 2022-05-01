Wed, May 11, 2022

in-focus

Indonesian businesswoman accuses NACC of framing her in graft case

An Indonesian businesswoman showed up at Pheu Thai headquarters on Saturday to hand over a letter accusing a member of the Thai corruption watchdog of abusing their authority.

Nancy Martasuta, who is a former chairperson of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce, also filed the same complaint with other opposition parties, namely Move Forward, Seri Ruam Thai, Thai Economics and Prachachart.

The complaint against National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) member Supha Piyajitt is related to NACC’s probe into alleged corruption in PTT Green Energy (PTTGE)’s purchase of land in Indonesia. The land was reportedly bought to grow oil palm.

In her letter, Martasuta alleged that Supha had abused her authority in the probe and caused damage to her reputation and business.

Martasuta said a letter from Supha dated October 14, 2021, said she would be investigated for allegedly supporting corruption in PTTGE’s purchase of the land.

The complaint letter was received by Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew, secretary-general Prasert Chanruangthong and chair of Pheu Thai MPs Wisut Chainaroon.

The letter urged Pheu Thai to have the Parliament president order a probe against Supha to see if she is violating the code of ethics to target Martasuta.

Indonesian businesswoman accuses NACC of framing her in graft case The businesswoman said Supha’s allegations and so-called probe were questionable on many points and unfairly damaged her reputation.

Prasert said Pheu Thai would do its best to ensure justice is served and that independent organisations like the NACC work within the intention of the Constitution.

“The so-called independent organisations in Thailand are questioned by the public about their independence and fairness. Hence, the party will take up this issue in Parliament,” he said.

In August last year, Martasuta filed a complaint with police in Indonesia’s Depok City, accusing Supha and some PTTGE executives of collaborating to provide false evidence against her. She alleged that an Indonesian businessman was bribed to provide false testimony of corruption against her related to the land purchase.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Martasuta – who is fluent in Thai – said she had travelled from Indonesia to seek help from the people’s representatives because the independent organisation is already violating the law.

She said she will also file a complaint with the Supreme Court’s president and Judicial Commission.

Dream Bangkok and Thai capital's next governor

Published : May 11, 2022

Adequate supplies of Molnupiravir see sharp drop in Covid treatment costs

Published : May 11, 2022

Car driver escapes uninjured as steel beam falls on windscreen

Published : May 11, 2022

Lazada ad may violate Consumer Protection Act: PMO minister

Published : May 11, 2022

Prawit upbeat Thailand will rise to Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

Published : May 11, 2022

Published : May 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Medeze enjoys 25% growth, claims BIOlongevity leadership in Thailand, Asean

Published : May 11, 2022

Dream Bangkok and Thai capital's next governor

Published : May 11, 2022

What is on board China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-4?

Published : May 11, 2022

Adequate supplies of Molnupiravir see sharp drop in Covid treatment costs

Published : May 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.