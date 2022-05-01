Indonesian businesswoman accuses NACC of framing her in graft case

The letter urged Pheu Thai to have the Parliament president order a probe against Supha to see if she is violating the code of ethics to target Martasuta.

The businesswoman said Supha’s allegations and so-called probe were questionable on many points and unfairly damaged her reputation.

Prasert said Pheu Thai would do its best to ensure justice is served and that independent organisations like the NACC work within the intention of the Constitution.

“The so-called independent organisations in Thailand are questioned by the public about their independence and fairness. Hence, the party will take up this issue in Parliament,” he said.

In August last year, Martasuta filed a complaint with police in Indonesia’s Depok City, accusing Supha and some PTTGE executives of collaborating to provide false evidence against her. She alleged that an Indonesian businessman was bribed to provide false testimony of corruption against her related to the land purchase.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Martasuta – who is fluent in Thai – said she had travelled from Indonesia to seek help from the people’s representatives because the independent organisation is already violating the law.

She said she will also file a complaint with the Supreme Court’s president and Judicial Commission.