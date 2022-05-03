Thai tourism needs radical overhaul to survive, says former minister

To tackle this challenge, he said, the government should use the tourism development fund to reskill personnel so they can learn to do different tasks.

The former minister also advised government agencies and related private organisations to start restructuring the tourism sector and making changes as tourists are starting to return.

He called on the government to come up with ad hoc laws and regulations such as ones for hotels or cruise ships.

The tourism sector could also shift its focus to creative economy, like offering gastronomy tours now that mango sticky rice has been made viral by Thai hip-hop artist Milli, he said.