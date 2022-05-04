North, South warned to beware of thundershowers, stormy winds

“However, the southerly and the southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand would strengthen, likely bringing more rain and isolated showers with gusts of wind,” the department warned.

It said rainfall and isolated downpours through this period are also forecast for the South as easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand would strengthen.

From today to May 9, a low-pressure cell over the lower Bay of Bengal and the upper Andaman Sea would strengthen into a cyclone, which is expected to move to the upper Bay of Bengal, it said.

“From May 6 to 9, people should beware of severe conditions by keeping away from risky outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take preventive steps against crop damage,” the department advised.

“Meanwhile, people in the South should beware of heavy rain throughout the period,” it added.