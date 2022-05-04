Thu, May 12, 2022

in-focus

North, South warned to beware of thundershowers, stormy winds

People in upper Thailand and the South are being warned to beware of severe conditions due to heavy rain and gusty winds from Friday to Monday (May 6-9).

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast that from May 5 to 9, a moderate high-pressure system covering upper Thailand would weaken, causing haze and a rise in temperatures.

“However, the southerly and the southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand would strengthen, likely bringing more rain and isolated showers with gusts of wind,” the department warned.

It said rainfall and isolated downpours through this period are also forecast for the South as easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand would strengthen.

From today to May 9, a low-pressure cell over the lower Bay of Bengal and the upper Andaman Sea would strengthen into a cyclone, which is expected to move to the upper Bay of Bengal, it said.

“From May 6 to 9, people should beware of severe conditions by keeping away from risky outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take preventive steps against crop damage,” the department advised.

“Meanwhile, people in the South should beware of heavy rain throughout the period,” it added.

Here’s the weekly weather forecast until May 9:

North
May 4: Hot with haze. Isolated thundershowers mostly in the upper reaches.
May 5-9: Scattered thundershowers with gusty wind, hail and isolated heavy rains.

Northeast
May 4: Isolated thundershowers with blustering wind mostly in the lower part.
May 5-9: Isolated to scattered thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rains.

Central
May 4, 5: Isolated thundershowers.
May 6-9: Isolated to scattered thundershowers with wind gusts and isolated heavy rains.

East
May 4: Isolated thundershowers mostly along the coast.
May 5-9: Scattered thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rains.

South (east coast)
Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain.
May 4, 5: Wave height about 1 metre and above 1 metre in areas with thundershowers.
May 6-9: Wave height 1-2 metres and about 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers.

South (west coast)
Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain.
May 4, 5: Wave height about 1 metre and above 1 metre in areas with thundershowers.
May 6-9: Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres offshore.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas
May 4, 5: Isolated thundershowers.
May 6-9: Isolated to scattered thundershowers with gusty wind.

Covid restrictions to be eased further in May

Published : May 12, 2022

Thailand Pass still a requirement for visitors, CCSA clarifies

Published : May 12, 2022

Mark Buddhism Week with online candlelight procession

Published : May 12, 2022

Protesters outside US Embassy oppose Thailand joining new alliance

Published : May 12, 2022

TAT says tourist numbers on the rise after 'Test & Go' scrapped

Published : May 12, 2022

Published : May 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Covid restrictions to be eased further in May

Published : May 12, 2022

Thailand Pass still a requirement for visitors, CCSA clarifies

Published : May 12, 2022

Mark Buddhism Week with online candlelight procession

Published : May 12, 2022

Protesters outside US Embassy oppose Thailand joining new alliance

Published : May 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.