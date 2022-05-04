North, South warned to beware of thundershowers, stormy winds

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast that from May 5 to 9, a moderate high-pressure system covering upper Thailand would weaken, causing haze and a rise in temperatures.
“However, the southerly and the southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand would strengthen, likely bringing more rain and isolated showers with gusts of wind,” the department warned.
It said rainfall and isolated downpours through this period are also forecast for the South as easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand would strengthen.
From today to May 9, a low-pressure cell over the lower Bay of Bengal and the upper Andaman Sea would strengthen into a cyclone, which is expected to move to the upper Bay of Bengal, it said.
“From May 6 to 9, people should beware of severe conditions by keeping away from risky outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take preventive steps against crop damage,” the department advised.
“Meanwhile, people in the South should beware of heavy rain throughout the period,” it added.
Here’s the weekly weather forecast until May 9:
North
May 4: Hot with haze. Isolated thundershowers mostly in the upper reaches.
May 5-9: Scattered thundershowers with gusty wind, hail and isolated heavy rains.
Northeast
May 4: Isolated thundershowers with blustering wind mostly in the lower part.
May 5-9: Isolated to scattered thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rains.
Central
May 4, 5: Isolated thundershowers.
May 6-9: Isolated to scattered thundershowers with wind gusts and isolated heavy rains.
East
May 4: Isolated thundershowers mostly along the coast.
May 5-9: Scattered thundershowers with gusty wind and isolated heavy rains.
South (east coast)
Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain.
May 4, 5: Wave height about 1 metre and above 1 metre in areas with thundershowers.
May 6-9: Wave height 1-2 metres and about 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers.
South (west coast)
Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain.
May 4, 5: Wave height about 1 metre and above 1 metre in areas with thundershowers.
May 6-9: Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres offshore.
Bangkok and its surrounding areas
May 4, 5: Isolated thundershowers.
May 6-9: Isolated to scattered thundershowers with gusty wind.
Published : May 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 12, 2022
Published : May 12, 2022
Published : May 12, 2022
Published : May 12, 2022