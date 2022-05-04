Education Ministry, BEC gear up for May 17 opening of new semester

To ensure the safety of students during onsite classes, he said the BEC was encouraging teachers, students and their guardians to get fully vaccinated.
The commission also urged them to abide by the “6-6-7” safety rule, as well as create awareness about rapid antigen tests and vaccination among guardians, he said.
The first six measures of the plan include well-known precautions such as social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, and temperature checks. The next six measures include school check-ins and check-outs, surveys and examinations, and self-quarantine.
The seven measures include strict practices such as conducting activities only in small groups, and preparing “sealed routes” for students travelling to school. Schools must also regularly report to the Education Ministry via its MOE Covid app.
Amporn said the BEC was also focusing on allowing disadvantaged children to study in schools during the new semester in a bid to reduce inequality.
“About 97 per cent of disadvantaged children have returned to study,” he pointed out. “However, some of them do not want to, so the BEC has to seek their return and how to take care of them.”
Amporn said teaching this year would focus on rebuilding students’ knowledge after two years of online classes.
Prathom students will focus on literacy and numeracy, while for Matthayom students it would be inspiration to achieve goals in their careers, he said.
More than 98 per cent of children aged 12 years or above have received vaccine jabs, while only 3-4 per cent of children aged 5-11 have received their shots, Amporn said.
“However, we will not use the number of vaccinated people to determine school reopenings as schools must adhere to the ‘6-6-7’ safety measures while everything is expected to return to normal,” he added.
Published : May 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
