Education Ministry, BEC gear up for May 17 opening of new semester

Amporn said the BEC was also focusing on allowing disadvantaged children to study in schools during the new semester in a bid to reduce inequality.

“About 97 per cent of disadvantaged children have returned to study,” he pointed out. “However, some of them do not want to, so the BEC has to seek their return and how to take care of them.”

Amporn said teaching this year would focus on rebuilding students’ knowledge after two years of online classes.

Prathom students will focus on literacy and numeracy, while for Matthayom students it would be inspiration to achieve goals in their careers, he said.

More than 98 per cent of children aged 12 years or above have received vaccine jabs, while only 3-4 per cent of children aged 5-11 have received their shots, Amporn said.

“However, we will not use the number of vaccinated people to determine school reopenings as schools must adhere to the ‘6-6-7’ safety measures while everything is expected to return to normal,” he added.