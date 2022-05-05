WHO official highlights Thailand’s strong points, challenges in health, preparedness

His remark came during an announcement of the Universal Health and Preparedness Review (UHPR) result. The review was conducted between April 21 and 29.
Vandelaer said Thailand has five strong points:
• Support from senior officials who are responsible for implementing policies
• A strong public health system, with more than four decades of investment in universal health coverage and primary care
• Cooperation among various sectors such as the government, private, public and education.
• Process to encourage the participation of citizens
• Digital technologies, innovations and research.
However, he said Thailand faces six challenges:
• Multiple data integration
• Treatment for vulnerable people, such as labourers, people living in slums and the internally displaced
• Preparedness in urban areas and primary care
• Fatigue from coping with the pandemic and citizens' negligence.
• Innovation development
• Infectious waste management
Vandelaer advised Thailand to:
• Increase investment in digital technologies and innovations
• Develop a multidisciplinary workforce and implement effective strategies to prepare for the next pandemic
• Focus on health promotion among vulnerable people without discrimination
• Enhance self-reliance on vaccines, drugs, test kits and medical supplies
• Develop more strategies and data integration
• Expand cooperation among related sectors to deal with issues such as infectious waste management
• Study best practices and lessons from global pandemic responses.
Vandelaer pointed out that the fundamental principles that enabled countries to effectively tackle emergency situations on public health were a commitment by political leaders and participation by various sectors, as well as the three frameworks of responsibility – universal health, emergency preparedness and citizens’ health.
Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said both Thailand and WHO experts found that the country had good, flexible and concrete universal health and preparedness.
“WHO experts praised Thailand for its policies and measures that take care of its citizens amid the Covid-19 crisis, including treatment and the country’s vaccination drive,” Anutin said.
He added that WHO asked Thailand to share its experience on UHPR during the World Health Assembly in the latter part of May in a bid to improve public health systems.
Published : May 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
