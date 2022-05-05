WHO official highlights Thailand’s strong points, challenges in health, preparedness

Vandelaer said Thailand has five strong points:

• Support from senior officials who are responsible for implementing policies

• A strong public health system, with more than four decades of investment in universal health coverage and primary care

• Cooperation among various sectors such as the government, private, public and education.

• Process to encourage the participation of citizens

• Digital technologies, innovations and research.

However, he said Thailand faces six challenges:

• Multiple data integration

• Treatment for vulnerable people, such as labourers, people living in slums and the internally displaced

• Preparedness in urban areas and primary care

• Fatigue from coping with the pandemic and citizens' negligence.

• Innovation development

• Infectious waste management