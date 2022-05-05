Reopening of Mae Sot border checkpoint postponed

The reopening is now expected by May 15, as Myanmar’s local authorities in the Myawaddy town — across the border from Tak — were busy working with relevant agencies in preparation for resumption of immigration services on their side of the border checkpoint, according to informed sources in the Thai security circles.

The border checkpoint, located at the Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge over the Moei River, has been closed since March 23, 2020, following an outbreak of Covid-19.

Thai and Myanmar authorities recently agreed to reopen the border checkpoint on Thursday for Myanmar nationals to enter Thailand without quarantine if they had got at least two shots of Covid-19 vaccine.