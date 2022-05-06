Sontirat blames low domestic LNG output for rising power prices

In a Facebook post on Friday, Sontirat said since liquified natural gas (LNG) is the main fuel for producing electricity in Thailand, a drop in supply has resulted in the need to import LNG, which has become far more expensive due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“The cost of producing electricity is higher, so people like us have to pay more for power,” he wrote.

The supply of LNG has dropped due to the recent transition of producers at the Erawan gas field in the Gulf of Thailand. He said this shift was about two years behind schedule.

The agreement calls for the new producer to supply 800 million cubic feet of LNG daily, but the current output is reportedly approximately 300 million, the post read.