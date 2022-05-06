Axed ex-chief says disputed project did not cost TAO a single baht

Songchai Nokkhamin, who was dismissed as chief executive of the Racha Thewa Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO) last month, admitted that he was in charge of the project.

However, he said that the THB35-million project “did not cost the TAO a single baht”, as the contractor had failed to install the decorative arches at 11 pedestrian flyovers as had been agreed.

Under the agreement, THB3 million was to be paid to the contractor on each decorative arch being installed, according to Songchai.

He said the Department of Highways had allowed the Racha Thewa TAO to install the decorative arches in honour of His Majesty the King at 11 pedestrian flyovers in eight months — from June last year to January this year.