Axed ex-chief says disputed project did not cost TAO a single baht

Songchai Nokkhamin, who was dismissed as chief executive of the Racha Thewa Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO) last month, admitted that he was in charge of the project.
However, he said that the THB35-million project “did not cost the TAO a single baht”, as the contractor had failed to install the decorative arches at 11 pedestrian flyovers as had been agreed.
Under the agreement, THB3 million was to be paid to the contractor on each decorative arch being installed, according to Songchai.
He said the Department of Highways had allowed the Racha Thewa TAO to install the decorative arches in honour of His Majesty the King at 11 pedestrian flyovers in eight months — from June last year to January this year.
The contractor, who was identified by Songchai as Oly Group Co Ltd, failed to complete the installation at any of the flyovers, he claimed.
Several parts of the decorative arches were recently found abandoned in a Samut Prakan alley.
Songchai said on Friday that in January, he had informed Oly Group in writing about the cancellation of the contract, arguing that the contractor had reneged on the agreement conditions.
“After the contract cancellation, damages were asked from the contractor’s guarantor bank. I learned from the TAO that it just got THB1.5 million,” he said.
Earlier, the Racha Thewa TAO was known for its controversial project to install solar-powered street lamps at less-frequented locations. The power poles were decorated with the sculpture of Kinnari, a mythical half-bird, half-woman.
There were also other projects which drew criticism in social media when the TAO continued its unnecessary and overpriced purchases while the country was grappling with the Covid-19 crisis.
Published : May 06, 2022
