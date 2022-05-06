Prawit rejects as speculation reports of him seeking PM’s seat

He also rejected as groundless media reports of a plot to bring down Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the next censure debate, which is expected after the House of Representatives reconvenes later this month.

“Nobody is trying to overthrow him. The prime minister will remain in his position until the end,” said Prayut, who is also the first deputy prime minister.

He described as “media speculation” reports of the possibility of him becoming a “substitute prime minister” in case of any “political accident”.