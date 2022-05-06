Prawit rejects as speculation reports of him seeking PM’s seat

He also rejected as groundless media reports of a plot to bring down Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the next censure debate, which is expected after the House of Representatives reconvenes later this month.
“Nobody is trying to overthrow him. The prime minister will remain in his position until the end,” said Prayut, who is also the first deputy prime minister.
He described as “media speculation” reports of the possibility of him becoming a “substitute prime minister” in case of any “political accident”.
The reports came after Prawit’s former subordinates from Palang Pracharath who are now in the Thai Economic Party, including prominent power broker Thammanat Prompow, voiced their support for Prawit as the next prime minister.
PM Prayut is facing uncertainty to hold on to his seat, due to the thin margin between coalition and opposition MP numbers ahead of the no-confidence debate. Also, the opposition is expected to seek a Constitutional Court verdict whether his time in office should end in August, when Prayut would have served for eight years — the limit set by the charter.
Prawit and Prayut, who are described as brothers in arms, have known each other since their days in the Royal Thai Army. However, their ties began to sour during last year’s censure debate following a reported plot to oust the PM.
Prayut removed Thammanat, known as Prawit’s right hand man, from his Cabinet amidst reports that he had plotted to get the PM removed.
Published : May 06, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022