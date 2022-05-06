Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Prinn released on THB200,000 bail, told not to leave country

The Bangkok South Criminal Court granted bail to former deputy Democrat Party leader Prinn Panitchpakdi on Friday. The temporary release, related to a case in which he was accused of committing a lewd act publicly, was granted after two hours of deliberation.

The bail guarantee was set at 200,000 baht and granted under the condition that he does not leave the country.

Prinn left the court immediately after the bail hearing.

The business exec-turned politician, 44, has been accused by 15 women of sexual harassment and assault. This is the first case to reach the court.

Police sought to have Prinn remanded until their investigation is completed, but the defendant applied for bail.

His lawyer Piranat Wongsawat told reporters on Friday that Prinn would sue the women who “came out publicly with false information”. The lawyer also expressed confidence in the evidence and witnesses available.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 06, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.