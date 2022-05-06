Prinn released on THB200,000 bail, told not to leave country

The bail guarantee was set at 200,000 baht and granted under the condition that he does not leave the country.
Prinn left the court immediately after the bail hearing.
The business exec-turned politician, 44, has been accused by 15 women of sexual harassment and assault. This is the first case to reach the court.
Police sought to have Prinn remanded until their investigation is completed, but the defendant applied for bail.
His lawyer Piranat Wongsawat told reporters on Friday that Prinn would sue the women who “came out publicly with false information”. The lawyer also expressed confidence in the evidence and witnesses available.
