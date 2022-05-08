Most people outside Bangkok want elected provincial governors: poll

Asked how they felt about the Bangkok governor election on May 22:

- 33.97 per cent said an elected governor would better fulfil people’s demands

- 20.14 per cent said they also wanted to elect their governor

- 19.15 per cent said governor candidates’ policies were just pipedreams

- 13.07 per cent said they were interested in candidates' policies

- 8.59 per cent said appointed governors were just as effective as elected governors

- 8.36 per cent said the Bangkok elections strengthened democracy

- 7.67 per cent said they were envious of Bangkokians’ right to vote for their governor

- 6.91 per cent said elected provincial governors would only represent influential people

- 5.09 per cent said elected provincial governors were unnecessary as provincial administrative organisation presidents already exist

- 1.75 per cent said governor elections in other provinces would cause social conflict