Bangkok in 9-day race to get kids vaccinated for new school year

Nonthaburi public health office launched the “Nont Kids – Nont Students” campaign at Impact Muangthong Thani Halls 5-7, where kids queued with their parents for free Pfizer booster jabs.

The campaign is welcoming all walk-in candidates aged 5-11 regardless of nationality and residency.

Recipients must have been vaccinated with two doses of either Sinovac or Sinopharm for at least three months, or have recovered from Covid-19 at least three months ago.

The government wants at least 60 per cent of children aged 5-18 to be double-jabbed and boosted by the time schools open next week.

The Education Ministry has given the green light for 30,000 schools to open on-site classrooms on May 17, the start of academic year 2022. This includes public as well as private schools at elementary and secondary levels under the Office of the Basic Education Commission. Vocational institutes under the Office of Vocational Education Commission are also allowed to reopen on May 17.