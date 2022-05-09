Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok in 9-day race to get kids vaccinated for new school year

The national campaign to get at least 60 per cent of children vaccinated before schools reopen next week kicked off in Greater Bangkok on Sunday.

Nonthaburi public health office launched the “Nont Kids – Nont Students” campaign at Impact Muangthong Thani Halls 5-7, where kids queued with their parents for free Pfizer booster jabs.

The campaign is welcoming all walk-in candidates aged 5-11 regardless of nationality and residency.

Bangkok in 9-day race to get kids vaccinated for new school year

Bangkok in 9-day race to get kids vaccinated for new school year

Recipients must have been vaccinated with two doses of either Sinovac or Sinopharm for at least three months, or have recovered from Covid-19 at least three months ago.

The government wants at least 60 per cent of children aged 5-18 to be double-jabbed and boosted by the time schools open next week.

Bangkok in 9-day race to get kids vaccinated for new school year

The Education Ministry has given the green light for 30,000 schools to open on-site classrooms on May 17, the start of academic year 2022. This includes public as well as private schools at elementary and secondary levels under the Office of the Basic Education Commission. Vocational institutes under the Office of Vocational Education Commission are also allowed to reopen on May 17.

Bangkok in 9-day race to get kids vaccinated for new school year

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.