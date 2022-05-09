Thailand on course to declare endemic Covid by July 1

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said Thailand’s timeframe to downgrade the epidemic is in line with advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO). He acknowledged, however, that the WHO has no timeframe for transition to an endemic and has expressed concern over the possibility of new variants emerging.
Sathit said the push to declare Covid-19 endemic is being driven by the following seven guidelines:
Published : May 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
