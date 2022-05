Hua Hin, Koh Samui on flood alert as storms hit South

Meanwhile, heavy flooding since Friday has affected 360 households in Surat Thani’s Vibhavadi, Chaiya and Tha Chang districts. The authorities said a Myanmar migrant was killed while trying to move to higher ground on a motorbike.

“So far, 11 homes have been completely damaged and 29 partially damaged,” the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office said.

It added that roads and bridges are being repaired to ensure people can travel safely.