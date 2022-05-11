Thailand records 7,647 Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths on Wednesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,345,218 – 4,237,692 of whom have recovered, 78,274 are still in hospitals and 29,252 have died.

Separately, another 19,292 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 50,777 their second shot and 76,588 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 134,938,480.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 518.48 million on Wednesday, 473.4 million of whom have recovered, 38.8 million are active cases (39,478 in severe condition) and 6.28 million have died (up by 1,712).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 83.78 million, followed by India with 43.11 million, Brazil with 30.59 million, France with 29.02 million and Germany with 25.49 million.