Economic recovery high on agenda as PM heads to US-Asean Special Summit

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and two ministers flew to Washington on Wednesday morning to join the 2nd Asean-US Special Summit.

Prayut was joined by Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

He said the summit, which was postponed from last October, will mark the 45th anniversary of Asean-US relations.

The in-person summit will enable leaders to exchange views on various issues to implement the direction of a relationship between Asean and US in the future, he added.

"Meanwhile, the premier will meet with other Asean leaders, as well as the US president and high-ranking representatives, to promote cooperation on post-Covid recovery in Asean and sustainable growth, as well push for Washington's creative role in the region," he said.

He added that the prime minister has many important items on the agenda on Thursday, such as a meeting between Asean leaders and US business representatives at the US Commerce Department.

