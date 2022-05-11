Economic recovery high on agenda as PM heads to US-Asean Special Summit

He said the summit, which was postponed from last October, will mark the 45th anniversary of Asean-US relations.

The in-person summit will enable leaders to exchange views on various issues to implement the direction of a relationship between Asean and US in the future, he added.

"Meanwhile, the premier will meet with other Asean leaders, as well as the US president and high-ranking representatives, to promote cooperation on post-Covid recovery in Asean and sustainable growth, as well push for Washington's creative role in the region," he said.