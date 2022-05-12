Kla Party says Korn is its PM candidate, won't back outsider

The spokesman said that Korn, a former finance minister, is suitable to head the government at a time when the country is facing an economic crisis brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The country is faced with multiple economic problems for over two years — business closures, no tourists, higher fuel prices and cost of living. Those issues can be solved by creating income for the country and people,” Sanyakorn said.

“So, the government head must be an expert in economic matters who has experience in tackling an economic crisis,” he added.

The spokesman also pointed out that while serving as the finance minister, Korn was credited with leading the Thai economy out of the economic fallout from the US subprime mortgage crisis that contributed to the global financial crisis between 2007 and 2010.