Protesters outside US Embassy oppose Thailand joining new alliance

Some placards displayed at the gathering outside the US Embassy read: “Don’t use Thailand to destroy China”, “NATO, get out!” and “Don’t create war in other countries, but not USA”.

The protest came as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was attending the US-Asean Special Summit in Washington DC, where President Biden met leaders of Asean member countries.

The open letter warned that those US plans would put Thailand at risk of losing the balance in its ties with the world's superpowers. Also, such an alliance would result in Thailand getting involved in a future war that could take place in this region, the letter warned.

It noted that Washington was gathering allies in its bid to contain China. Also, the US seemed to be pulling Thailand onto its side, as the superpower was helping Ukraine fight Russia in their ongoing war that has continued for over two months.