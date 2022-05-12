Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Thailand Pass still a requirement for visitors, CCSA clarifies

Travellers to Thailand still need to register with the Thailand Pass system, Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) assistant spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangsan said on Thursday, dismissing rumours that it has been scrapped.

Starting May 1, fully vaccinated travellers entering the Kingdom are exempted from RT-PCR testing while those unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated still need hotel quarantine.

Apisamai said on Thursday that Thailand Pass was still a requirement despite the relaxation of entry rules.

“Travellers who are not fully vaccinated still need to get approval in 48 hours while examination is underway for details about their quarantine and hotel reservation,” she said.

When registering with Thailand Pass, vaccinated travellers must attach their passport, vaccine information, and proof of insurance for US$10,000. Those unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated must also submit those documents, along with a negative RT-PCR test result issued within 72 hours before their flight to Thailand if they do not wish to quarantine.

Thailand Pass still a requirement for visitors, CCSA clarifies

The spokeswoman said on Thursday that any further changes in the entry regulations would be discussed by the CCSA at its next board meeting on May 20.

She said that since May 1, air travels to Thailand “have clearly increased”, with more than 15,000 arrivals per day. Most of those entering the country are from Singapore, India, Malaysia, the UK, Australia, the US, United Arab Emirates, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Germany, according to the spokeswoman.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 12, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.