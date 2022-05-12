Thailand Pass still a requirement for visitors, CCSA clarifies

Starting May 1, fully vaccinated travellers entering the Kingdom are exempted from RT-PCR testing while those unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated still need hotel quarantine.

Apisamai said on Thursday that Thailand Pass was still a requirement despite the relaxation of entry rules.

“Travellers who are not fully vaccinated still need to get approval in 48 hours while examination is underway for details about their quarantine and hotel reservation,” she said.