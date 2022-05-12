Thailand Pass still a requirement for visitors, CCSA clarifies

Starting May 1, fully vaccinated travellers entering the Kingdom are exempted from RT-PCR testing while those unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated still need hotel quarantine.
Apisamai said on Thursday that Thailand Pass was still a requirement despite the relaxation of entry rules.
“Travellers who are not fully vaccinated still need to get approval in 48 hours while examination is underway for details about their quarantine and hotel reservation,” she said.
When registering with Thailand Pass, vaccinated travellers must attach their passport, vaccine information, and proof of insurance for US$10,000. Those unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated must also submit those documents, along with a negative RT-PCR test result issued within 72 hours before their flight to Thailand if they do not wish to quarantine.
The spokeswoman said on Thursday that any further changes in the entry regulations would be discussed by the CCSA at its next board meeting on May 20.
She said that since May 1, air travels to Thailand “have clearly increased”, with more than 15,000 arrivals per day. Most of those entering the country are from Singapore, India, Malaysia, the UK, Australia, the US, United Arab Emirates, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Germany, according to the spokeswoman.
Published : May 12, 2022
