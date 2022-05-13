Wed, May 25, 2022

Chao Phraya Express Boat boosts service from Tuesday as schools reopen

Chao Phraya Express Boat Ltd will boost its service from Tuesday (May 17) as schools reopen for the start of the academic year.

Boat services will be more frequent to serve the higher number of commuters during rush hours, as well as tourists on the Chao Phraya River during weekends and public holidays as the Covid-19 situation improves, said Charoenporn Charoentham, the company’s managing director.

From next Tuesday, the new Chao Phraya Express Boat schedule will be as follows:

 

Orange-flag boats, Monday-Saturday and public holidays

- Depart from Nonthaburi Pier, 6am to 6.10pm on weekdays, and 8am to 7pm on Saturday and public holidays

- Depart from Wat Rat Singkhon Pier, 6.20am to 6.10pm on weekdays, and 8.30am to 7.30pm on Saturday and public holidays

 

Yellow-flag boats, Monday-Saturday

- Depart from Nonthaburi Pier, 6am to 8.05am, 8 trips per day

- Depart from Sathorn Pier, 5.05pm to 7.05pm, 8 trips per day

 

Green-flag boats, Monday-Saturday

- Depart from Pakkred Pier, 6.05am to 7.45am, 5 trips per day

- Depart from Sathorn Pier, 4pm to 5.45pm, 5 trips per day

 

Red-flag boats, run on Monday-Saturday

- Depart from Nonthaburi Pier at 6.05am, 7.10am and 7.25am

- Depart from Sathorn Pier at 4.30pm, 5pm and 5.30pm

 

No Chao Phraya Express Boat services will run on Sunday until further notice.

Published : May 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

Latest News

