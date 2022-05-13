Ex-immigration chief ‘Big Joke’ now trains eagle eye on fishing boats

The team will be led by assistant National Police chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, a statement released by the Royal Thai Police on Thursday said.
The case came to light on March 18, when the Chonburi Fisheries Office filed a complaint against Prasit and Thamonwan Pongphisitkul, the owners of four Saeng Charoen Karn Pramong fishing boats, for allegedly submitting forged documents. The complaint was filed at Sattahip Police Station.
The office also filed a lawsuit against Waree Phoaroon, owner of the Sor Kitnarong fishing boat, at the Samed Police Station on March 29 for trying to talk officials into adding false data to official documents.
Meanwhile, other fishing boat owners filed a complaint at Sattahip Police Station on April 25 against a woman called Samatcha Meejaidee for allegedly issuing fake sea books for migrant workers.
The statement said the new team will investigate these cases and take appropriate legal action. Case reports will also be handed over to National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyongsuk.
Surchate, a former immigration chief who was known for cracking down on foreigners overstaying their visas and on international criminals, fell from grace in 2019 and was transferred to an inactive post. However, two years later, he was appointed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as an adviser to the National Police and assistant spokesperson for the deputy prime minister.
Published : May 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022