Ex-immigration chief ‘Big Joke’ now trains eagle eye on fishing boats

The case came to light on March 18, when the Chonburi Fisheries Office filed a complaint against Prasit and Thamonwan Pongphisitkul, the owners of four Saeng Charoen Karn Pramong fishing boats, for allegedly submitting forged documents. The complaint was filed at Sattahip Police Station.

The office also filed a lawsuit against Waree Phoaroon, owner of the Sor Kitnarong fishing boat, at the Samed Police Station on March 29 for trying to talk officials into adding false data to official documents.

Meanwhile, other fishing boat owners filed a complaint at Sattahip Police Station on April 25 against a woman called Samatcha Meejaidee for allegedly issuing fake sea books for migrant workers.