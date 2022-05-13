Prayut seeks to strengthen defence ties with US

The meeting also focused on the “friendship that stretches back more than 200 years”, news agencies said on Friday.

Austin announced plans to visit Thailand next month, his first as US secretary chief, though no exact date was disclosed. This would be his fourth trip to the Indo-Pacific region in this position.

At the meeting, Austin thanked Thailand for giving the US military access to the U-Tapao Naval Airfield in Chonburi province, as per the script of his welcoming remarks that is available on the US Department of Defence website.

“We deeply appreciate your continued support for our military operations and exercises. We're grateful for the access that Thailand has provided to U-Tapao Naval Airfield and other key sites, which has supported critical operations in the region,” Austin said.

He also told Prayut that the US was planning to hold a “full scale” Cobra Gold military exercise in Thailand next year.

The annual drill, billed the largest of its kind in this region, has been downsized after Thailand’s 2014 military coup and later the Covid-19 pandemic.