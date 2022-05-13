Wed, May 25, 2022

Import tariff on child car seats to be cut ahead of compulsory use

The Customs Department wants to cut the import tariff on child car seats by 20 per cent to make them cheaper when they become mandatory in September.

The use of car seats, an imported item, will be compulsory for children under the age of six from September.

The move to cut the tariff follows concern that the compulsory car seat rule will add to families’ financial burdens during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The department is discussing the tariff cut with the Federation of Thai Industries in a bid to soften any impact on local manufacturers, department spokesman Chaiyut Khamkhun said on Friday.

The government earns around 10 million baht per year from the car-seat tariff.

From September 4, adults must ensure children under the age of six or under 135cm tall use a car seat when travelling in a private vehicle. Violations of the new rule are punishable by a fine of 2,000 baht.

Any driver or passenger with a health-related reason preventing them from using a safety seat or wearing a seat belt is exempted, but an alternative measure to prevent injuries in case of accident must be implemented instead.

Published : May 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

