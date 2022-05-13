Rayong oil spill victims seek overdue compensation

The demonstrators said that they had not received the compensation they deserved, claiming that many unaffected people had already been paid.

Star Petroleum Refining Plc, which operates the underwater oil pipeline off Map Ta Phut Bay in the eastern seaboard province, has paid more than THB50 million to people affected by the oil spill caused by leakage on the night of January 25.

The oil spill spread to some coastal areas of Rayong, including Mae Ram Phueng Beach.

At their protest site on Friday, the demonstrators hung placards with messages accusing the company of being unfair in paying compensation.