Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

AMLO seizes THB92m in assets from temple embezzlement suspects

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has seized 14 assets worth 92.09 million baht from Apirat Jayankura na Ayudhya and four others accused of embezzling money from Wat Bowonniwet in Bangkok.

Apirat, a former special project manager of the Crown Property Bureau, is accused of embezzling over THB200 million from Wat Bowonniwet after befriending Somdet Phra Wannarat, the late abbot of the temple.

He was arrested by the Crime Suppression Division police on March 22.

According to police, Apirat repeatedly transferred money from the temple’s account into his own between November 2021 to January 2022, using it to buy luxury items including cars and condominium units.

On the list of 14 items seized by AMLO are two condo units in Chatuchak district, a building in Prawet district, Bentley, Porsche and Tesla cars, two Volvo cars, two vanity licence plates, and four saving accounts. Apart from Apirat, other individuals listed as co-owners of the assets are his mother Suwarat, his father Aphichai, his brother Chalermporn, and Karin Kittiamphon.

AMLO and the police said they will gather additional evidence of Apirat’s money trail before filing charges against him and his alleged accomplices.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.