AMLO seizes THB92m in assets from temple embezzlement suspects

Apirat, a former special project manager of the Crown Property Bureau, is accused of embezzling over THB200 million from Wat Bowonniwet after befriending Somdet Phra Wannarat, the late abbot of the temple.

He was arrested by the Crime Suppression Division police on March 22.

According to police, Apirat repeatedly transferred money from the temple’s account into his own between November 2021 to January 2022, using it to buy luxury items including cars and condominium units.

On the list of 14 items seized by AMLO are two condo units in Chatuchak district, a building in Prawet district, Bentley, Porsche and Tesla cars, two Volvo cars, two vanity licence plates, and four saving accounts. Apart from Apirat, other individuals listed as co-owners of the assets are his mother Suwarat, his father Aphichai, his brother Chalermporn, and Karin Kittiamphon.

AMLO and the police said they will gather additional evidence of Apirat’s money trail before filing charges against him and his alleged accomplices.