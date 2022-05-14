Chadchart heading for big win in Bangkok governor election: latest poll

Of those surveyed, 17.08 per cent were aged 18-27 and will be voting for the first time in a governor election. Asked which candidate they preferred:

47.45% said Chadchart Sittipunt

14.52% said Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn

9.75% said Suchatvee Suwansawat

Meanwhile, 23.91 per cent of respondents were aged over 61. Asked which candidate they favoured:

36.25% said Chadchart

17.25% said Suchatvee

9.18% said Aswin

Asked which problem the next governor should tackle first:

40.84% said the cost of living

14.48% said traffic

11.24% said road infrastructure (roads, pavements, zebra-crossings, signage, traffic lights)

8.52% said floods

5.30% said garbage

3.65% said air pollution

2.70% said crime

1.95% said housing

1.83% said lack of parks/green spaces

1.63% said street vendors

A total of 82.99 per cent confirmed they will vote while 17.07 per cent were unsure or will not vote.

The Bangkok governor and council elections will be held on May 22 from 8am to 5pm.