Wed, May 25, 2022

Chadchart heading for big win in Bangkok governor election: latest poll

Independent candidate Chadchart Sittipunt remains the strong favourite to win Bangkok’s governor election on May 22, according to the latest opinion survey.

Nation Poll surveyed 3,131 Bangkokians of various ages and occupations between May 9 and 12.

Chadchart topped the poll with over 42 per cent support, while Democrat candidate Suchatvee Suwansawat was second on just over 13 per cent. Move Forward’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn came third, drawing support from 9.86% of those surveyed, with former governor Aswin Kwanmuang in fourth.

Asked which candidate they favoured:

  • 42.64% said Chadchart Sittipunt (independent)
  • 13.06% said Suchatvee Suwansawat (Democrat)
  • 9.86% said Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn (Move Forward)
  • 7.33% said Aswin Kwanmuang (independent)
  • 6.13% said Sakoltee Phattiyakul (independent)
  • 4.88% said Sita Diwari (Thai Sang Thai)
  • 1.39% said Rosana Tositrakul (independent)
  • 0.41% said other candidates
  • 13.70% were undecided
  • 0.42% said they will not vote, or vote no

Asked for the reason behind their choice of candidate:

  • 20.41% said parties
  • 19.76% said policies and visions
  • 12.49% said achievements and experiences
  • 10.11% said diligent, sincere and hard-working
  • 9.96% said their candidate would change things if elected
  • 7.86% wanted a new face as governor

Of those surveyed, 17.08 per cent were aged 18-27 and will be voting for the first time in a governor election. Asked which candidate they preferred:

  • 47.45% said Chadchart Sittipunt
  • 14.52% said Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn
  • 9.75% said Suchatvee Suwansawat

Meanwhile, 23.91 per cent of respondents were aged over 61. Asked which candidate they favoured:

  • 36.25% said Chadchart
  • 17.25% said Suchatvee
  • 9.18% said Aswin

Asked which problem the next governor should tackle first:

  • 40.84% said the cost of living
  • 14.48% said traffic
  • 11.24% said road infrastructure (roads, pavements, zebra-crossings, signage, traffic lights)
  • 8.52% said floods
  • 5.30% said garbage
  • 3.65% said air pollution
  • 2.70% said crime
  • 1.95% said housing
  • 1.83% said lack of parks/green spaces
  • 1.63% said street vendors

A total of 82.99 per cent confirmed they will vote while 17.07 per cent were unsure or will not vote.

The Bangkok governor and council elections will be held on May 22 from 8am to 5pm.

 

