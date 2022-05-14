Chadchart heading for big win in Bangkok governor election: latest poll

Nation Poll surveyed 3,131 Bangkokians of various ages and occupations between May 9 and 12.
Chadchart topped the poll with over 42 per cent support, while Democrat candidate Suchatvee Suwansawat was second on just over 13 per cent. Move Forward’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn came third, drawing support from 9.86% of those surveyed, with former governor Aswin Kwanmuang in fourth.
Asked which candidate they favoured:
Asked for the reason behind their choice of candidate:
Of those surveyed, 17.08 per cent were aged 18-27 and will be voting for the first time in a governor election. Asked which candidate they preferred:
Meanwhile, 23.91 per cent of respondents were aged over 61. Asked which candidate they favoured:
Asked which problem the next governor should tackle first:
A total of 82.99 per cent confirmed they will vote while 17.07 per cent were unsure or will not vote.
The Bangkok governor and council elections will be held on May 22 from 8am to 5pm.
Published : May 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
