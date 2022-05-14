Prayut pushes for ‘green Asean’ at climate change forum in Washington

“We have run out of time for more failures,” the premier said at a meeting between Asean and US leaders, including US Vice President Kamala Harris and John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate.
Prayut also called for courage and determination to work together for the survival of this planet and the next generations.
The meeting on climate change was held in Washington on Friday afternoon (Saturday morning Thailand time).
At the meeting, Prayut also informed other leaders that Thailand has adopted the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model on its path to economic recovery and achieving the United Nation’s sustainable development goals.
BCG is being promoted by the Thai government as a new economic model for inclusive and sustainable growth.
Prayut also said that BCG would be the main theme at the next Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit to be hosted by Thailand in November.
The premier also suggested cooperation between the US and Asean on climate change in three areas – improving technological capabilities in producing clean energy, funding the private sector in “green” projects and promoting environment-friendly economies.
Published : May 14, 2022
