Prayut pushes for ‘green Asean’ at climate change forum in Washington

“We have run out of time for more failures,” the premier said at a meeting between Asean and US leaders, including US Vice President Kamala Harris and John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate.

Prayut also called for courage and determination to work together for the survival of this planet and the next generations.

The meeting on climate change was held in Washington on Friday afternoon (Saturday morning Thailand time).

At the meeting, Prayut also informed other leaders that Thailand has adopted the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model on its path to economic recovery and achieving the United Nation’s sustainable development goals.