Thai teen sprinter smashes SEA Games record on way to 200m gold

Puripol catapulted out of the blocks at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, showing his rivals a clean pair of heels before crossing the finish line in 20.37 seconds.

His winning time smashed the old SEA Games record of 20.69 seconds set 23 years ago at the 1999 Brunei Games by Thai athlete Rianchai Seehawong.

Thailand won their first gold medal at the SEA Games on Wednesday, when the men’s pencak silat team beat favourites Indonesia in the final of the regu discipline.

The Thai delegation has targeted a haul of 112 gold medals from the Hanoi games.