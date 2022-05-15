Romanian tourist was swimming at Samui waterfall before death plunge

Bodea was staying at the Bang Po Village hotel in tambon Mae Nam on the north side of Koh Samui.

She and her boyfriend visited the Na Muang 2 Waterfall at noon on Saturday, according to Surat Thani tourism official Kritchakorn Chusri.

Na Muang police arrived at the scene to find Bodea unresponsive and without a pulse.

Pol Senior Sgt Maj Watcharin Phetnoo said the woman was visiting the top of the falls with her Austrian boyfriend when she plunged 20 metres down to the next level.

Rescuers had to use a long rope to lower the body from the fourth tier of the waterfall.