Ghosts to haunt Bangkok’s Makkasan Train Factory later this month

The festival, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), will be held at the Makkasan Train Factory from May 27 to 29.
People can participate in the fest, which runs from 3pm to 10pm, for free provided they adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures.
At the festival, visitors can purchase amulets, make merit, take photographs of a 112-year-old train and taste Thai delicacies.
Those brave of heart can participate in eerie games, dress in ghost costumes and play old traditional fair games.
The festival will also feature concerts by well-known Thai bands, including Indigo, Sprite and Paradox.
This is the first festival that aims to give you goosebumps, TAT said.
Published : May 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
