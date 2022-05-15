Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Ghosts to haunt Bangkok’s Makkasan Train Factory later this month

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Ghosts to haunt Bangkok’s Makkasan ...

Lovers of Thai spooky tales and ghosts will get a chance to join the “Thailand Goosebumps Festival 2022” in Bangkok this month.

The festival, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), will be held at the Makkasan Train Factory from May 27 to 29.

People can participate in the fest, which runs from 3pm to 10pm, for free provided they adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures.

At the festival, visitors can purchase amulets, make merit, take photographs of a 112-year-old train and taste Thai delicacies.

Those brave of heart can participate in eerie games, dress in ghost costumes and play old traditional fair games.

The festival will also feature concerts by well-known Thai bands, including Indigo, Sprite and Paradox.

This is the first festival that aims to give you goosebumps, TAT said.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.