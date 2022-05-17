Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Similan and Surin islands emptied of tourists for 5-month rehab

National parks covering the Similan Islands and Surin Islands in Phang Nga province are shutting their doors for five months to allow the natural surroundings to recover.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation announced the closure of both tourist destinations on Monday after the last 100 visitors returned from the Andaman Sea islands.

The department imposes the five-month rest period every year to allow rehabilitation of the parks’ fragile ecosystem, which includes coral reefs and some of Thailand’s most pristine beaches.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon brings heavy sea conditions from June to October, making boat trips to the islands unsafe.

During the closure period, the department will deploy patrol boats to prevent illegal fishing in park areas.

Similan and Surin islands emptied of tourists for 5-month rehab

Similan and Surin islands emptied of tourists for 5-month rehab

The Similans are an archipelago of 11 islands in the Andaman Sea, 70 kilometres off the coast of Phang Nga and covering 140 square kilometres of which only 26sqkm is land. With a rich marine life consisting of hard and soft coral reefs, crystal clear waters and white beaches, the Similan Islands are considered among the best diving sites in the world.

Surin Islands form an archipelago of five islands located 55km off the coast, about 100km north of the Similans and just 18km from the marine border with Myanmar. The national park covers an area of 135sqkm of which 76 per cent is sea. The islands are also world famous diving destinations, prized for diverse marine life and untouched natural riches.

Similan and Surin islands emptied of tourists for 5-month rehab

Similan and Surin islands emptied of tourists for 5-month rehab

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.