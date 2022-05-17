Similan and Surin islands emptied of tourists for 5-month rehab

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation announced the closure of both tourist destinations on Monday after the last 100 visitors returned from the Andaman Sea islands.

The department imposes the five-month rest period every year to allow rehabilitation of the parks’ fragile ecosystem, which includes coral reefs and some of Thailand’s most pristine beaches.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon brings heavy sea conditions from June to October, making boat trips to the islands unsafe.

During the closure period, the department will deploy patrol boats to prevent illegal fishing in park areas.

The Similans are an archipelago of 11 islands in the Andaman Sea, 70 kilometres off the coast of Phang Nga and covering 140 square kilometres of which only 26sqkm is land. With a rich marine life consisting of hard and soft coral reefs, crystal clear waters and white beaches, the Similan Islands are considered among the best diving sites in the world.

Surin Islands form an archipelago of five islands located 55km off the coast, about 100km north of the Similans and just 18km from the marine border with Myanmar. The national park covers an area of 135sqkm of which 76 per cent is sea. The islands are also world famous diving destinations, prized for diverse marine life and untouched natural riches.