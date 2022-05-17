Mahidol lab experiment offers hope for hereditary blindness

Chayanon said his study to use metformin to cure LHON disease in cultured cells from a LHON patient in his laboratory experiment was the first in the world.

Although it’s still at the laboratory trials stage, he is confident that the finding will lead to the development of a medicine to cure the hereditary disease so that people born with mutated gene that caused LHON would not have to suffer blindness in their later years, Chayanon added.

He explained that the blindness was caused by the mutation of a gene called mitochondria, which has functions of breathing and creating energy in the cellular level. He said mutated mitochondria genes cannot properly pass on electrons, affecting vision nerves that require a lot of energy, eventually resulting in blindness.