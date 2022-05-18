Cabinet okays THB3.18 trillion draft budget

The budget includes a THB590.47 billion central budget, THB1.09 trillion for government agencies, THB218.47 billion for integration expenses, THB772.1 billion for personnel expenses, a THB206.98 billion working capital and THB306.6 billion for debt repayment.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved a water management plan for fiscal year 2023 worth THB334 billion.

Of this, THB159.22 billion has been allocated to the Agriculture Ministry, THB142.1 billion to the Interior Ministry, THB22.17 billion for the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, THB6.27 billion for the Transport Ministry, THB2.13 billion for the Prime Minister’s Office, THB1.26 billion for the Defence Ministry, THB645 million for the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry and THB398 million for the Digital Economy and Society Ministry.

The Cabinet also approved a budget for publicising the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summits, which Thailand will host this year.