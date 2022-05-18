Prayut orders faster assistance for people hit by floods, storms

The prime minister has instructed the department to work proactively with local administrations to survey the affected people and pay compensation to them as soon as possible.

The spokesman said Prayut wanted local administrations to send officials to survey the damage as soon as there is flooding or a storm hits their area.

The local administrations must also make sure that the interests of people in their jurisdictions will not be jeopardised by the natural disasters, the spokesman quoted Prayut as saying.