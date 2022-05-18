Agricultural land care business sprouts as property owners are faced with higher tax

Local administrations can determine whether a land has been abandoned in line with finance and interior ministry regulations.

Faced with having to pay increased tax this year, land owners are turning to agricultural land care businesses for relief.

One such business is Beaverteam.

Managing director Boonchoo Phromson said that apart from growing crops, the company provides a mowing service at THB3,000 per rai.

He pointed out that owners of landlocked properties are affected by the tax the most as these properties cannot be used to grow crops.

Boonchoo said many owners have contacted his company to grow crops on their land, such as Pruksa Real Estate, Thai Life Insurance and Landmark Garden Service.