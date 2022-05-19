MPs get copies of fiscal 2023 budget bill for study

Somboon Uthaiwiankul, secretary to the House speaker, said the Budget Bureau had submitted the bill to the chamber on Wednesday and MPs were accordingly informed to get their copies from 2pm on Thursday.
Somboon said House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has scheduled May 31 to June 2 for the first reading of the bill.
On May 26, Chuan will convene a meeting of the ruling coalition and opposition whips to discuss how to allocate debate time among MPs, Somboon added.
On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved the budget bill to allocate THB3.185 trillion for government spending. The projected spending is divided into:
— THB590.47 million for central emergency fund
— THB1.090 billion for fixed expenditures of government agencies
— THB218.477 million for joint projects of inter-governmental agencies
— THB772.119 million for salaries
— THB206.985 million for revolving funds
— THB306.618 million for repayment of debt
Somboon said the budget debate will still be held under universal Covid preventive measures. MPs will be required to take rapid antigen tests before attending the House meeting and they will be required to wear face masks during the debate.
If any MP wants to speak without a face mask, he or she will be required to stand at an isolated spot, the secretary added.
Published : May 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
