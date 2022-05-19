Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

MPs get copies of fiscal 2023 budget bill for study

The House of Representatives on Thursday started handing out copies of the fiscal 2023 budget bill to MPs for study before the chamber will deliberate at the end of this month.

Somboon Uthaiwiankul, secretary to the House speaker, said the Budget Bureau had submitted the bill to the chamber on Wednesday and MPs were accordingly informed to get their copies from 2pm on Thursday.

Somboon said House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has scheduled May 31 to June 2 for the first reading of the bill.

On May 26, Chuan will convene a meeting of the ruling coalition and opposition whips to discuss how to allocate debate time among MPs, Somboon added.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved the budget bill to allocate THB3.185 trillion for government spending. The projected spending is divided into:

— THB590.47 million for central emergency fund

— THB1.090 billion for fixed expenditures of government agencies

— THB218.477 million for joint projects of inter-governmental agencies

— THB772.119 million for salaries

— THB206.985 million for revolving funds

— THB306.618 million for repayment of debt

Somboon said the budget debate will still be held under universal Covid preventive measures. MPs will be required to take rapid antigen tests before attending the House meeting and they will be required to wear face masks during the debate.

If any MP wants to speak without a face mask, he or she will be required to stand at an isolated spot, the secretary added.

Cabinet okays THB3.18 trillion draft budget

Published : May 18, 2022

Published : May 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.