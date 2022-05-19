Prayut checks progress of work at Apec Summit venue

Thanakorn said Prayut and Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda visited the QSNCC construction site at 11.30am and was welcomed by Frasers Property executives.

The executives reported to Prayut that construction was 88 per cent complete and the contractors would hand over the finished job in July-August, while all other work would be finished within August.

The old QSNCC building was demolished to pave way for the construction of a larger and more modern centre.