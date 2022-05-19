Prayut checks progress of work at Apec Summit venue

Prayut was given the assurance by executives of Frasers Property (Thailand), the owner of the project, while the prime minister was making an inspection trip to the construction site to check its progress, according to Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.
Thanakorn said Prayut and Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda visited the QSNCC construction site at 11.30am and was welcomed by Frasers Property executives.
The executives reported to Prayut that construction was 88 per cent complete and the contractors would hand over the finished job in July-August, while all other work would be finished within August.
The old QSNCC building was demolished to pave way for the construction of a larger and more modern centre.
Frasers Property has said the new Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre boasts an area of 300,000 square metres, 78,500sqm of which are for organising events. It said the new centre’s bigger parking lot can now accommodate up to 3,000 cars while there are also MRT connections.
Prayut also met and provided moral support to the construction workers and officials.
Prayut told the executives that the centre must be designed with multi-purpose usage. He also expressed his appreciation for the designs that reflect Thai traditions.
After the inspection, Prayut and Anupong also oversaw renovation work in the Benchakitti Forest Park, which will have facilities to receive leaders of countries who will participate in the Apec Summit 2022.
Published : May 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
