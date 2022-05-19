Wed, May 25, 2022

Thailand pips Indonesia to eye 17th football SEA Games gold

Thailand’s national football team stormed into the final of the SEA Games, beating Indonesia 1-0 in extra-time on Thursday evening.

Both sides failed to score during the first 90 minutes of their gruelling semi-final match at Thien Truong Stadium in Vietnam.

Thailand striker Weerathep Pomphan broke the deadlock in the 95th minute, which was enough to ensure Thailand a place in final after keeping Indonesia at bay for the rest of the extra-time.

The intense battle resulted in three players being shown the red card — two Indonesians and Thai midfielder William Weidersjo.

Thailand will face the winner of the match between hosts Vietnam and Malaysia in the final on Sunday evening.

A victory will bring Thailand its 17th gold medal for football.

