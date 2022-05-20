Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Health Ministry proposes ‘green-zone’ plan to lift restrictions

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Health Ministry proposes ‘green-zon...

The Public Health Ministry will on Friday propose new Covid-19 zoning that reclassifies some provinces as “green zones” where restrictions can be lifted.

Ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said the new colour-coded zoning system will allow people in low-risk provinces to live their lives as normally as possible now that the Covid-19 situation is steadily improving.

The move will add low-risk “green zones” to the current two-tier system of yellow zones (highest surveillance) and blue zones (tourism pilot provinces).

Green-zone provinces (low surveillance) will be allowed to lift restrictions on public activities – likely including pubs and entertainment venues.

The new zoning will be proposed at Friday’s meeting of Centre for Covid-19 Situation. Administration (CCSA).

Health Ministry proposes ‘green-zone’ plan to lift restrictions

The lifting of restrictions in green-zone provinces would be another step towards declaring Covid-19 endemic, which the government plans to do in July.

Currently, 65 provinces are in the high-surveillance yellow zone while the remaining 12 are blue-zone tourism provinces.

On Friday, Thailand recorded 6,463 Covid-19 cases and 41 deaths, while 7,091 patients recovered and left hospital. Cumulative cases this year since January 1 stand at 2,177,943.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.