Health Ministry proposes ‘green-zone’ plan to lift restrictions

Ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said the new colour-coded zoning system will allow people in low-risk provinces to live their lives as normally as possible now that the Covid-19 situation is steadily improving.

The move will add low-risk “green zones” to the current two-tier system of yellow zones (highest surveillance) and blue zones (tourism pilot provinces).

Green-zone provinces (low surveillance) will be allowed to lift restrictions on public activities – likely including pubs and entertainment venues.

The new zoning will be proposed at Friday’s meeting of Centre for Covid-19 Situation. Administration (CCSA).

The lifting of restrictions in green-zone provinces would be another step towards declaring Covid-19 endemic, which the government plans to do in July.

Currently, 65 provinces are in the high-surveillance yellow zone while the remaining 12 are blue-zone tourism provinces.

On Friday, Thailand recorded 6,463 Covid-19 cases and 41 deaths, while 7,091 patients recovered and left hospital. Cumulative cases this year since January 1 stand at 2,177,943.