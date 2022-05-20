Grow more durians, no fear of oversupply, says agriculture minister

“The Agriculture Ministry is promoting the durian in a complete cycle, from production to marketing. What the growers need to do is ensure the quality of their produce and make Thai durian the most delicious in the world,” Chalermchai said during a panel discussion on “Thai fruits for the world”.

He said that the export market for Thai fruits are worth around THB200 billion to THB400 billion, with durians being the major revenue-maker.

The minister urged growers to maintain the quality of their durians, adding that there would be no oversupply problem over the next decade.

According to him, durian exports to China have slowed down due to its strict zero-Covid policy, which rejects exported goods found to be contaminated with the coronavirus. He added that he has stressed safety measures throughout the production process to prevent contamination.