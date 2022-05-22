Former Democrat leader Abhisit braves rain to vote on Sukhumvit

The ex-Democrat Party leader entered polling station No 1 in Sawasdee Witthaya School on Sukhumvit Soi 31 in Watthana district at 9am.
After casting his vote, Abhisit expressed worry that the rain in the morning could impact voter turnout. However, he was confident that Bangkokians were excited about the elections, and urged them to come out to vote for the sake of democracy and development in the city.
“I am a bit concerned because of the rain, but after the election campaign atmosphere and the media build-up, I hope a lot of people will come out to vote,” Abhisit said.
He also urged Bangkokians to study candidate numbers carefully when they vote to avoid mishaps in the polling booth.
Meanwhile, Abhisit’s cousin Suranand Vejjajiva, deputy leader of the Sang Anokhot Thai (Building Thailand’s Future) party, also voted at the station in Sawasdee Witthaya School. He was accompanied by his mother.
“Today is an important day. Although it is raining, I would like to ask people to help democracy progress [by coming out to vote],” Suranand said.
Published : May 22, 2022
