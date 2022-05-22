Former Democrat leader Abhisit braves rain to vote on Sukhumvit

After casting his vote, Abhisit expressed worry that the rain in the morning could impact voter turnout. However, he was confident that Bangkokians were excited about the elections, and urged them to come out to vote for the sake of democracy and development in the city.

“I am a bit concerned because of the rain, but after the election campaign atmosphere and the media build-up, I hope a lot of people will come out to vote,” Abhisit said.

He also urged Bangkokians to study candidate numbers carefully when they vote to avoid mishaps in the polling booth.