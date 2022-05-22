Thu, June 02, 2022

Bangkok election ‘going smoothly’ as public, politicians flock to vote

Bangkokians, including politicians, flocked to polling stations across the capital to vote for their governor and councillor candidates on Sunday.

This is the first time in nine years that people in Bangkok and Pattaya have had a say in who runs their cities, after elections were suspended following the 2014 military coup. By coincidence, Sunday also marked the eighth anniversary of the coup led by then-Army chief Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Queues formed at many polling stations even before they opened this morning. Police were also deployed in polling areas to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, polling station officials were checking the body temperature of voters and providing them with hand-sanitising gel. Voters were also required to wear face masks and obey social distancing at the stations.

"The election is being conducted smoothly," Election Commission secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, after casting his ballot at a polling station in Wang Thonglang district, said he was not excited about these elections. He also dismissed journalists’ queries as to whether he would follow the vote count for Palang Pracharath councillor candidates.

Meanwhile, Thai Sang Thai Party candidate Sita Divari voted at a polling station in Sai Mai district. He told press he had no worries as he had conducted political campaigns before, adding that all candidates were capable. He also looked forward to radical changes in the capital over the next four years.

Bangkokians could now feel hopeful that the skills of winning candidates would improve the capital, he said.

Independent candidate Sakoltee Phattiyakul cast his ballot in Chatuchak district, saying he was excited as this was a large election. He added that he would follow the results at the R56 building on Ratchadaphisek Road.

Published : May 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

