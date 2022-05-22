Bangkok election ‘going smoothly’ as public, politicians flock to vote

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, after casting his ballot at a polling station in Wang Thonglang district, said he was not excited about these elections. He also dismissed journalists’ queries as to whether he would follow the vote count for Palang Pracharath councillor candidates.

Meanwhile, Thai Sang Thai Party candidate Sita Divari voted at a polling station in Sai Mai district. He told press he had no worries as he had conducted political campaigns before, adding that all candidates were capable. He also looked forward to radical changes in the capital over the next four years.

Bangkokians could now feel hopeful that the skills of winning candidates would improve the capital, he said.

Independent candidate Sakoltee Phattiyakul cast his ballot in Chatuchak district, saying he was excited as this was a large election. He added that he would follow the results at the R56 building on Ratchadaphisek Road.