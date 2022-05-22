Record voter turnout of 70% expected for Bangkok elections today

Bangkok election commission chairman Somchai Surakarnkul said an online vote-counting system would be used for this election. The same system had worked well during the last Bangkok governor election in 2013, he added. The 2013 governor election saw a voter turnout of 63.98 per cent, the highest since the first election in 1975. Elections were suspended in 2014 following the military coup.

Polling station officials will also be on hand to help people – including the disabled and seniors – to cast votes, while special polling stations for Covid-positive or at-risk voters are available.

Somchai also asked voters to ensure that alcohol gel on their hands is dry before they mark the ballot paper, to avoid spoiling their vote. They should also refrain from photographing their ballots at polling stations.