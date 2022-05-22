3 Bangkokians in trouble for mishandling their ballot papers

A voter in Suan Luang district was caught tearing up his ballot paper for Bangkok governor, while another – a 65-year-old man in Samphanthawong district – said he tore his ballot paper up because he did not want it to be misused. The third offender was caught crumpling up his ballot paper at a polling station in Klong Toei district.

Khajit did not name the offenders, but said the two who had torn up their ballot papers will be interrogated, while the third man was reprimanded and his crumpled ballot put in the relevant box.