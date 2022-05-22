Chadchart jumps ahead by leaps and bounds

The first runner up, Move Forward Party’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, had won 41,384 votes, while Democrat Party’s Suchatvee Suwansawat had 41,346 votes under his belt.

Chadchart was ahead of his nearest rival Wiroj with 177,300 votes – a lead that will be tough to catch up.

Soon after counting began, Chadchart was already leading with 100,000 votes. Wiroj and Suchatvee, however, took turns in becoming second and third runners up as counting continued.

The tallying of votes began as soon after polling stations closed at 5pm. On hand were members of the media, who were not only monitoring the counting but also running a tally independently.

Even media tallies showed that Chadchart was a clear front-runner from the very start.

According to the Nation TV website, independent candidate Sakoltee Phattiyakul was holding up the rear at fourth place with 38,155 votes and former Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang at fifth with 33,030 votes.