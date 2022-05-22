Thu, June 02, 2022

Chadchart jumps ahead by leaps and bounds

The unofficial tally indicates that former transport minister Chadchart Sittipunt is set to score a landslide victory and become Bangkok’s 17th governor.

As of 7pm, Chadchart had 218,712 of the 423,228 ballots counted, as per live updates provided by Nation TV.

The first runner up, Move Forward Party’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, had won 41,384 votes, while Democrat Party’s Suchatvee Suwansawat had 41,346 votes under his belt.

Chadchart was ahead of his nearest rival Wiroj with 177,300 votes – a lead that will be tough to catch up.

Soon after counting began, Chadchart was already leading with 100,000 votes. Wiroj and Suchatvee, however, took turns in becoming second and third runners up as counting continued.

The tallying of votes began as soon after polling stations closed at 5pm. On hand were members of the media, who were not only monitoring the counting but also running a tally independently.

Even media tallies showed that Chadchart was a clear front-runner from the very start.

According to the Nation TV website, independent candidate Sakoltee Phattiyakul was holding up the rear at fourth place with 38,155 votes and former Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang at fifth with 33,030 votes.

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

