Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Ex-governor Aswin admits defeat, thanks Bangkokians for votes

Former Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang gracefully accepted his defeat at a press conference he held at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Aswin, who stepped down as governor to contest as an independent candidate, only had 40,393 votes as of 7.41pm, far behind Chadchart who had won 268,256 of the 520,271 votes counted. The tally was reported by Nation TV.

“Based on the tally up to this minute, Chadchart is the clear winner,” Aswin said. “I respect people’s decision and would like to thank them for the votes they have given me.”

He added that hopes Chadchart will continue his policies and projects. “At this moment, I have no plans for the immediate future. I will maybe rest a little,” the former governor said.

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.