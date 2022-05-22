Ex-governor Aswin admits defeat, thanks Bangkokians for votes

Aswin, who stepped down as governor to contest as an independent candidate, only had 40,393 votes as of 7.41pm, far behind Chadchart who had won 268,256 of the 520,271 votes counted. The tally was reported by Nation TV.
“Based on the tally up to this minute, Chadchart is the clear winner,” Aswin said. “I respect people’s decision and would like to thank them for the votes they have given me.”
He added that hopes Chadchart will continue his policies and projects. “At this moment, I have no plans for the immediate future. I will maybe rest a little,” the former governor said.
Published : May 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
