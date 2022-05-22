Poramet Ngampichet leads vote count for Pattaya mayor poll

Poramet has come up with a policy called “Better Pattaya”, which will focus on boosting tourism events, extending service hours of entertainment venues and adding more landmarks to the city to attract both local and foreign tourists. He also plans to open the Na Kluea mangrove forest to serve as an off-the-beaten-track destination for tourists.

The politician is well known in the city because he has worked closely with the political dynasty of late Somchai Kunplome, who was better known as Kamnan Poh, the “Godfather of Chonburi”.

The first runner-up Sinchai had worked with Poramet in the Pattaya Council and was appointed as president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association twice.

Pattaya has 78,415 voters and almost 70 per cent showed up to cast their vote as expected by the Election Commission.