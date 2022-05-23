Thu, June 02, 2022

Prayut congratulates Chadchart, promises cooperation from govt

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha congratulated Chadchart Sittipunt for his landslide victory in the gubernatorial election on Sunday and promised to help him with Bangkok’s development projects.

“The prime minister is happy that Chadchart won the trust of Bangkokians to become the new governor,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Monday.

The unofficial tally shows that Chadchart won 1,386,769 votes, the highest ever recorded in Bangkok elections. However, his victory is yet to be endorsed by the Election Commission.

Thanakorn also quoted Prayut as saying that the government is willing to work with Chadchart and his team to push for Bangkok’s development.

“The government will support anything good and useful for Bangkokians. The government also has clear policies to give Bangkok residents a good quality of life,” the spokesman quoted Prayut as saying.

He also quoted Prayut as emphasizing that the government would be ready to work with a Bangkok governor or any group or party for the sake of public interest.

Nation Thailand
