Prayut congratulates Chadchart, promises cooperation from govt

The unofficial tally shows that Chadchart won 1,386,769 votes, the highest ever recorded in Bangkok elections. However, his victory is yet to be endorsed by the Election Commission.

Thanakorn also quoted Prayut as saying that the government is willing to work with Chadchart and his team to push for Bangkok’s development.

“The government will support anything good and useful for Bangkokians. The government also has clear policies to give Bangkok residents a good quality of life,” the spokesman quoted Prayut as saying.

He also quoted Prayut as emphasizing that the government would be ready to work with a Bangkok governor or any group or party for the sake of public interest.