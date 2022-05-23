Thu, June 02, 2022

Prawit congratulates Chadchart, vows to evaluate Palang Pracharath’s dismal show

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan on Monday congratulated independent candidate Chadchart Sittipunt for his landslide victory in the Bangkok gubernatorial election on Sunday.

Prawit, who is also Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader, said it is citizens who decide on their favourite candidates, and that the government is ready to support anyone who wins the election.

Prawit message followed congratulations to the governor-elect from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

He said Palang Pracharath is yet to evaluate the Bangkok governor and councillor election results and its impact on the upcoming general election.

He added that the party will review its mistakes, after the party’s dismal performance of winning only two seats in Bangkok’s 50 districts.

The opposition Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties won the highest number of seats to the city council in Sunday’s elections.

The unofficial tally shows Pheu Thai, 19 seats, and Move Forward, 14 seats, as the big winners.

The Democrat Party, for whom Bangkok was once a stronghold, won only nine seats, while the ruling Palang Pracharath, Thai Sang Thai and the “Rak Bangkok” group got two seats each. Two other seats went to independent candidates.

