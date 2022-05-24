Nearly half the people in Thailand hit by fraudsters, survey shows

Another NESDC survey found that nearly half or 48.1 per cent of the population has been scammed in some way or the other, of whom at least 42.6 per cent have been victims of financial fraud, losing approximately 2,400 baht per person.

Studies show that Gen Y and Gen Z are the most vulnerable to online scams due to the amount of time they spend online. Though Gen X and Baby Boomers are relatively safe, the latter have been found to suffer the highest damage in terms of value.

Besides, more than half of the victims take little or no action because they believe the government’s prevention/management methods are not effective enough.